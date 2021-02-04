Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $27.84. Approximately 5,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

