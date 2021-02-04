Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE) Trading 0.5% Higher

Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE) traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.80 and last traded at $30.69. 1,670 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.