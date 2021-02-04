Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Hits New 1-Year High at $294.68

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $294.68 and last traded at $294.68, with a volume of 710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $292.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.41.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.