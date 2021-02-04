Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) Stock Price Down 0%

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) shares traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.98 and last traded at $34.11. 4,042 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 1,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.59% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

