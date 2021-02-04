Investindustrial Acquisition (OTCMKTS:IIACU) Shares Up 0.8%

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IIACU) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 26,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.61.

About Investindustrial Acquisition (OTCMKTS:IIACU)

There is no company description available for Investindustrial Acquisition Corp.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Investindustrial Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investindustrial Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.