Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for The RealReal (REAL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL) in the last few weeks:

1/22/2021 – The RealReal had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $21.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – The RealReal had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – The RealReal had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – The RealReal had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – The RealReal was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – The RealReal had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – The RealReal had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – The RealReal is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2020 – The RealReal is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of The RealReal stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $29.30.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The RealReal news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 7,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $104,135.76. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 815,312 shares of company stock worth $16,749,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 3,609.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,745,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,336 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,921,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,649,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,496,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,236,000 after purchasing an additional 734,410 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

