Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Abcam (ABCM)

Abcam (NASDAQ: ABCM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/28/2021 – Abcam was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Abcam plc is a life sciences company. It researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics. The company operates principally in in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and internationally. Abcam plc is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

1/28/2021 – Abcam is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Abcam had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Abcam was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Abcam plc is a life sciences company. It researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics. The company operates principally in in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and internationally. Abcam plc is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

1/12/2021 – Abcam was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCM opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64. Abcam plc has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $24.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Abcam stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

