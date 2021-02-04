Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,075 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.6% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

NYSE DIS opened at $176.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.73. The stock has a market cap of $320.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

