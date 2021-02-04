Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,385 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,489% compared to the typical daily volume of 213 put options.

NYSE:TWO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,124. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $25,380.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,014.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $52,355.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.