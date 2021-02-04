Investors Buy Large Volume of ContraFect Call Options (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 680 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,053% compared to the typical daily volume of 59 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 110,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 39,428 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ContraFect alerts:

Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.08. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts expect that ContraFect will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.