Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,176 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the typical volume of 275 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter valued at $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 140.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,547. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 3.75. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $29.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25,000.00%.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.