Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $145.15

Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $145.15 and traded as high as $147.40. Investors Title shares last traded at $147.00, with a volume of 3,126 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.15. The company has a market capitalization of $278.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.99.
Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.63 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.10%.
Investors Title Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITIC)
Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.
