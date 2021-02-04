Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $145.15

Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $145.15 and traded as high as $147.40. Investors Title shares last traded at $147.00, with a volume of 3,126 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.15. The company has a market capitalization of $278.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.63 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Investors Title by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Investors Title during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

