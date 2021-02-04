ION Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. ION has a total market cap of $195,310.67 and $3.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ION has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.27 or 0.00204777 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007886 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About ION

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,522,846 coins and its circulating supply is 13,622,846 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

ION Coin Trading

ION can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

