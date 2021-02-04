IOST Trading Down 3.2% This Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $268.47 million and approximately $113.19 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, IOST has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

