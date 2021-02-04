IoT Chain 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.77 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 15% higher against the dollar. One IoT Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0553 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00079123 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000091 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Token Profile

ITC is a token. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 tokens. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.