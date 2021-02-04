IOTA (MIOTA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52.46 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 7% against the US dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $52.46 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00076331 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000094 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000145 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.