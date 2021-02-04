iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX) Stock Price Down 4.3%

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX)’s stock price fell 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. 30,251,686 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.