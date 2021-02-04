Iridium Communications (IRDM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $51.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -43.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average of $32.44. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 46,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,426.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,979,957.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 117,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $4,033,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,572.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 359,579 shares of company stock valued at $12,313,627. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

