iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USHY. Vicus Capital lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,944,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,743 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 314.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 27,232 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USHY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,368,674 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.