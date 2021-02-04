iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $387.64

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $387.64 and last traded at $387.60, with a volume of 1934240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $383.26.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $376.47 and a 200 day moving average of $352.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

