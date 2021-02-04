iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lifted by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.6% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,130. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.54. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

