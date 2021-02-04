iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.1% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $74,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,130. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.54. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

