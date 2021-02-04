iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.8% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financialcorp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.70. 312,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,047,338. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $103.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.36.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

