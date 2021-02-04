iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.82

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.82 and last traded at $97.82, with a volume of 30969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.76.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $887,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

