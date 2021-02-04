iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR)’s stock price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $102.07 and last traded at $102.14. 4,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $102.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day moving average is $101.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

