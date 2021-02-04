iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) is Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s 6th Largest Position

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up 3.9% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $8,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REET. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $126,000. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 177,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 53,209 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 147.8% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 256,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 153,048 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.38. 24,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,350. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35.

