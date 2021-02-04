iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 3,382.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,830 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REET. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $126,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000.

REET stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.37. 25,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,350. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $28.89.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.