iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Stock Price Down 0.7%

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.04. 794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

