iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD) traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.22 and last traded at $27.24. 5,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 7,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 4.22% of iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

