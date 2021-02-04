iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL)’s share price rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.03 and last traded at $26.97. Approximately 34,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 58,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.12% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

