iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is First Citizens Financial Corp’s Largest Position

First Citizens Financial Corp reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 8.8% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.15. 827,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,296,428. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.92. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

