iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) (OTC:IGCC) Stock Price Up 4.2%

iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) (OTC:IGCC) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $1.98. 25,252,660 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,174% from the average session volume of 1,110,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.