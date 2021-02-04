iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE) Trading 0.3% Higher

iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.09 and last traded at $30.08. 130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,215 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 93.57% of iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF worth $19,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

