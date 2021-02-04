iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Decreased by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 5.1% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.90. 4,519,716 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average is $65.41. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

