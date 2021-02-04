iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.18

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.18 and traded as high as $66.42. iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF shares last traded at $66.38, with a volume of 2,631 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.48% of iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index Fund (the Fund), exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded multimedia networking stocks as represented by the S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index (the Index).

