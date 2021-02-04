iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sets New 1-Year High at $219.10

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $219.10 and last traded at $219.00, with a volume of 11690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $217.02.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.29.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.