iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Cut by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 3.3% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,622. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.29. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $219.09.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

