iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,316,000 after purchasing an additional 740,675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,682,000 after purchasing an additional 600,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,586,086. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $217.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.10.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

