iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Sets New 12-Month High at $145.73

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $145.73 and last traded at $145.63, with a volume of 27824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.21.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.23.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,697 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,777 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,529.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 555,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,211,000 after purchasing an additional 521,583 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,500,000 after purchasing an additional 274,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,133,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.