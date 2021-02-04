iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,456,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,062,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

IWR traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $71.59. 25,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,702. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day moving average is $62.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $72.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

