iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $93.20

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.20 and last traded at $93.20, with a volume of 27939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,425,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,745,000 after acquiring an additional 515,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 60.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,353,000 after purchasing an additional 429,040 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 760,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,759,000 after purchasing an additional 104,430 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 263.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 210,294 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,416,000 after purchasing an additional 27,897 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

