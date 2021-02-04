iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $99.74 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.99.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

