iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $178.25

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $178.25 and last traded at $178.19, with a volume of 255887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.05 and its 200-day moving average is $161.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 207,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,331,000 after buying an additional 89,027 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,988.3% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

