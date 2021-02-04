iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Holdings Lowered by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 76,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 221,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $176.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.93. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $101.87 and a 12 month high of $178.00.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

