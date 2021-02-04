iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Position Lifted by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 3.4% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,885. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.68 and a twelve month high of $129.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.44.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

