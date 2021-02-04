iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISD.V) (CVE:ISD) Stock Price Up 55.6%

Shares of iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISD.V) (CVE:ISD) rose 55.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 1,989,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 572,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

About iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISD.V) (CVE:ISD)

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc, a data-focused software-as-a-service company, provides location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing solutions in North America. The company integrates with signage networks, kiosks, and point of sale devices to provide rich media content. It also offers Smart Antenna, a Bluetooth/Wi-Fi transceiver device that identifies mobile devices, such as phones and tablets, as well as to push messages to these devices when they are within 300ft.

