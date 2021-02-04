Itafos (IFOS.V) (CVE:IFOS) Shares Gap Down to $0.80

Itafos (IFOS.V) (CVE:IFOS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.75. Itafos (IFOS.V) shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$139.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90.

Itafos operates as a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizers and specialty products company. It operates through Itafos Conda, Itafos Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

