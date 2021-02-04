iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITOS opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $39.39.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

