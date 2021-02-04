ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.07

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.45. ITV shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ITV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get ITV alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.