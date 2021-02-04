J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,002.97

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,002.97 and traded as high as $1,293.00. J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) shares last traded at $1,276.00, with a volume of 397,723 shares trading hands.

JDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,090 ($14.24).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,130.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,002.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.28.

In other J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 431,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,166 ($15.23), for a total transaction of £5,031,290 ($6,573,412.59). Also, insider Ben Whitley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total transaction of £25,473 ($33,280.64). Insiders sold a total of 4,803,600 shares of company stock worth $5,531,176,300 in the last three months.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

